Fire breaks out at facility in Russia's Kursk Oblast following drone attack

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 July 2024, 02:04
Fire breaks out at facility in Russia's Kursk Oblast following drone attack
A fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

A fire has broken out "at one of the facilities" as a result of a drone attack in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS

Quote from Smirnov: "A fire broke out at one of the facilities in the Kursk district after a Ukrainian UAV attack.

I am at the scene with representatives of the security services.

I am investigating the possible consequences and the reasons for the absence of an air-raid warning."

Details: TASS noted that the fire occurred after a drone attack.

Background: The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian oil depot Logistics Centre No.43 in the settlement of Vozy in Kursk Oblast on the night of 29-30 July.

Support UP or become our patron!

