Ukrainian who served as driver in Azov Regiment dies in Russian custody

Russian media report that Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Ishchenko, who served as a driver in the Azov Regiment and was captured in Mariupol, has died in Russian custody at the Rostov-on-Don pre-trial detention centre.

Source: Mediazona Telegram channel; Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet

Details: It has been reported that Oleksandr Ishchenko's death was announced by his lawyer at the Southern Military District Court in Russia.

The court is currently handling the case of 22 Ukrainian prisoners of war connected with the Azov Regiment.

The date and cause of Ishchenko’s death are unknown. The lawyer requested that the court obtain a death certificate for Ishchenko, and the court granted this request.

The Ukrainian was 55 years old. He was a native of Mariupol, and his wife mentioned that he had been a sailor. Ishchenko returned from a voyage just days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soon joined the Azov Regiment as a driver. He was captured during the fighting in Mariupol.

