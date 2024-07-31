All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian who served as driver in Azov Regiment dies in Russian custody

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 31 July 2024, 14:01
Ukrainian who served as driver in Azov Regiment dies in Russian custody
Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Ishchenko. Photo: Mediazona

Russian media report that Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Ishchenko, who served as a driver in the Azov Regiment and was captured in Mariupol, has died in Russian custody at the Rostov-on-Don pre-trial detention centre.

Source: Mediazona Telegram channel; Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet

Details: It has been reported that Oleksandr Ishchenko's death was announced by his lawyer at the Southern Military District Court in Russia. 

Advertisement:

The court is currently handling the case of 22 Ukrainian prisoners of war connected with the Azov Regiment. 

The date and cause of Ishchenko’s death are unknown. The lawyer requested that the court obtain a death certificate for Ishchenko, and the court granted this request.

The Ukrainian was 55 years old. He was a native of Mariupol, and his wife mentioned that he had been a sailor. Ishchenko returned from a voyage just days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soon joined the Azov Regiment as a driver. He was captured during the fighting in Mariupol.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaprisonerswarAzov
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Along with the Formula of Peace, a Formula of Victory is needed
Ukraine's President's Office notes Russia used "cheap version of Shahed drone" in night attack
Türkiye's exports to Russia have fallen by almost 30%: reasons revealed
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: