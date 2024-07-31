All Sections
Ukraine plans to build Kaniv Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant underground

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 31 July 2024, 17:22
Ukraine plans to build Kaniv Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant underground
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Kaniv Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant needs to be out of the Russians’ reach, and there are plans to build it underground. 

Source: Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, a Ukrainian state-owned hydropower generating company, in an interview with Liga.net

Details: "We are making changes to the Kaniv Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant construction project. It has to be inaccessible to the enemy. Therefore, there are plans to build it underground," he said.

Syrota believes that Ukraine needs to build pumped storage hydropower plants, as they can both be a "consumer" of excess electricity generated by other plants and supply it to the grid as needed.

Background:

The Kaniv and Kyiv hydroelectric power plants are almost impossible to destroy from the outside, but in the worst-case scenario, flooding will be minimal, and it may be temporarily impossible to generate electricity and supply fresh water.

Subjects: powerUkrainewar
