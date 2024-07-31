Zelenskyy: If world wants Russia at second Peace Summit, we cannot be against it

Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit is supported by the majority of nations, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Therefore, "Ukraine cannot be against this initiative".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with LeMonde

Quote: "Most people in the world now agree that if Russian delegates won’t attend the second summit, significant progress will not be made. Since Russia and Ukraine are the opposing sides in this war, the entire globe believes that representatives of Russia must attend the second summit.

I replied that we tried to negotiate and that I don’t want them to hamper our joint work on a shared strategy. It will be on the table when we have prepared it together. And then, so be it, we cannot oppose them being there since the world wants them at the table, and it is imperative that we stop them.

These conditions will be in place. This does not imply that we will be standing at the 1991 borders then…. Yes, I think this is fair, and full restoration of our territorial integrity is necessary for a just peace for Ukraine. However, this does not imply that this will be achieved with weapons alone. In my opinion, we are on the frontlines now and will be as long as Russia wants to fight – meanwhile, we will have a strategy ready, the world will support it, most nations will agree with it, and it will be on the table. And then, if Russia wishes to, please, we can settle these disputes diplomatically."

According to Zelenskyy, by the end of November, Ukrainian authorities should have prepared a plan based on the Peace Formula, which was previously presented publicly at the first Peace Summit.

Quote: "I stated that by the second Summit, I had given such dates to our diplomats and encouraged our international partners to ensure that we could complete this plan by November. Everything will be stated there – territorial integrity, sovereignty, and so on. This plan will be ready for the second Summit."

Background: On 23 July, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that Ukraine would continue to seek ways to hold the next peace conference with Russia's participation, but not on the terms set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

