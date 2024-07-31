All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: If world wants Russia at second Peace Summit, we cannot be against it

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 July 2024, 20:19
Zelenskyy: If world wants Russia at second Peace Summit, we cannot be against it
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit is supported by the majority of nations, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Therefore, "Ukraine cannot be against this initiative".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with LeMonde 

Quote: "Most people in the world now agree that if Russian delegates won’t attend the second summit, significant progress will not be made. Since Russia and Ukraine are the opposing sides in this war, the entire globe believes that representatives of Russia must attend the second summit.

Advertisement:

I replied that we tried to negotiate and that I don’t want them to hamper our joint work on a shared strategy. It will be on the table when we have prepared it together. And then, so be it, we cannot oppose them being there since the world wants them at the table, and it is imperative that we stop them. 

These conditions will be in place. This does not imply that we will be standing at the 1991 borders then…. Yes, I think this is fair, and full restoration of our territorial integrity is necessary for a just peace for Ukraine. However, this does not imply that this will be achieved with weapons alone. In my opinion, we are on the frontlines now and will be as long as Russia wants to fight – meanwhile, we will have a strategy ready, the world will support it, most nations will agree with it, and it will be on the table. And then, if Russia wishes to, please, we can settle these disputes diplomatically."

According to Zelenskyy, by the end of November, Ukrainian authorities should have prepared a plan based on the Peace Formula, which was previously presented publicly at the first Peace Summit.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I stated that by the second Summit, I had given such dates to our diplomats and encouraged our international partners to ensure that we could complete this plan by November. Everything will be stated there – territorial integrity, sovereignty, and so on. This plan will be ready for the second Summit."

Background: On 23 July, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that Ukraine would continue to seek ways to hold the next peace conference with Russia's participation, but not on the terms set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyRussiawar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs law allowing for suspension of external debt payments
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian forces destroying 89 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight: We need same defence effectiveness against missiles – photos
Zelenskyy inspects fortifications on border with Belarus – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: