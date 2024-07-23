Next Peace Summit should include Russia, but not on Putin's terms – EU chief diplomat Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has stated that Ukraine will continue to seek ways to hold the next peace conference with Russia's participation, but not on the terms set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrinform citing Borrell at a press conference in Brussels following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Quote: "I am sure that President [of Ukraine, Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s will to continue advancing on peace talks and to have another conference with Russia’s attendance is real, certainly.

We already said what we have said in Switzerland: the next steps require the involvement of Russia. But have a look at what Putin said during the visit of Prime Minister [of Hungary, Viktor] Orbán to Moscow.

Have a look. These are the preconditions of Putin. But certainly, we have to engage in any hope for peace through diplomatic talks but on some basis - not on Putin's basis."

Details: Borrell reported that during the discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, European officials talked about the next steps following the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

They agreed that more needs to be done to ensure the widest possible presence of partners from around the world.

Quote: "This summit in Switzerland got good results but this has to be improved.

About 90 states who have agreed about the final statement of this meeting, but we have to continue reaching out to them, in order to counter the Russian propaganda and to clarify and to explain everybody around the world what is going on in Russia – attacks against Ukraine.

To remind [that] there is an aggressor and an aggressed, that Ukraine is defending and we are supporting Ukraine on defending itself."

Details: Borrel said the truth is that the EU's position has remained unchanged for a long time.

Quote: "Let’s stress the position of the European Union, which is and remains – to support Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, which is the only peace plan in town. Here, in Brussels. The only peace plan that the European Union supports."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that the discussion concerning the organisation of the second Ukraine Peace Summit contains approaches that are unacceptable to Russia and "many other" states.

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, stated that Ukraine is determined to hold the second Peace Summit by the end of 2024.

Zelenskyy said that representatives of Russia should be present at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said that the plan for the second Peace Summit must be ready in November.

