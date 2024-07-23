All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Next Peace Summit should include Russia, but not on Putin's terms – EU chief diplomat Borrell

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 23 July 2024, 04:40
Next Peace Summit should include Russia, but not on Putin's terms – EU chief diplomat Borrell
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has stated that Ukraine will continue to seek ways to hold the next peace conference with Russia's participation, but not on the terms set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrinform citing Borrell at a press conference in Brussels following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Quote: "I am sure that President [of Ukraine, Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s will to continue advancing on peace talks and to have another conference with Russia’s attendance is real, certainly. 

Advertisement:

We already said what we have said in Switzerland: the next steps require the involvement of Russia. But have a look at what Putin said during the visit of Prime Minister [of Hungary, Viktor] Orbán to Moscow.

Have a look. These are the preconditions of Putin. But certainly, we have to engage in any hope for peace through diplomatic talks but on some basis -  not on Putin's basis."

Details: Borrell reported that during the discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, European officials talked about the next steps following the Peace Summit in Switzerland. 

Advertisement:

They agreed that more needs to be done to ensure the widest possible presence of partners from around the world.

Quote: "This summit in Switzerland got good results but this has to be improved. 

About 90 states who have agreed about the final statement of this meeting, but we have to continue reaching out to them, in order to counter the Russian propaganda and to clarify and to explain everybody around the world what is going on in Russia – attacks against Ukraine. 

To remind [that] there is an aggressor and an aggressed, that Ukraine is defending and we are supporting Ukraine on defending itself."

Details: Borrel said the truth is that the EU's position has remained unchanged for a long time.

Quote: "Let’s stress the position of the European Union, which is and remains – to support Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, which is the only peace plan in town. Here, in Brussels. The only peace plan that the European Union supports."

Background:

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that the discussion concerning the organisation of the second Ukraine Peace Summit contains approaches that are unacceptable to Russia and "many other" states.
  • Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, stated that Ukraine is determined to hold the second Peace Summit by the end of 2024.
  • Zelenskyy said that representatives of Russia should be present at the second Peace Summit.
  • Zelenskyy said that the plan for the second Peace Summit must be ready in November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUwarRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
EU
First €1.4 billion tranche from Russian assets to be allocated for Ukraine's military needs in early August
Hungary once again blocks EU fund used for arms procurement for Ukraine
EU becomes full participant in Register of Damage Caused by Russia
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: