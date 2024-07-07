Fires at oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai caused by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda sources, video
The fires at Russian oil depots in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, are the result of the work of the drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU
Details: Sources say that SSU drones are the cause of the fire at the LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot near the village of Pavlovskaya, Krasnodar Krai, where a large-scale fire could not be extinguished throughout the day on Saturday.
The fire at two oil tanks started after two explosions.
The SSU drones also managed to cause a series of explosions on the territory of the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in the village of Leningradskaya. Satellite imagery showed that at least three fuel tanks were damaged.
Background:
- It took two days for Russian firefighters to put out a fire at an oil depot in the village of Leningradskaya on Sunday after a drone attack on Kuban.
- The Russians also reported a drone attack in the village of Pavlovskaya, where a fuel storage tank burst into flames.
- A major explosion occurred at a field ammunition storage point near the Russian village of Sergeyevka, Voronezh Oblast, on the night of 6-7 July, caused by drones operated by the SSU.
