Fires at oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai caused by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda sources, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 July 2024, 17:45
Fires at oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Photo: social media

The fires at Russian oil depots in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, are the result of the work of the drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: Sources say that SSU drones are the cause of the fire at the LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot near the village of Pavlovskaya, Krasnodar Krai, where a large-scale fire could not be extinguished throughout the day on Saturday.

The fire at two oil tanks started after two explosions.

The SSU drones also managed to cause a series of explosions on the territory of the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in the village of Leningradskaya. Satellite imagery showed that at least three fuel tanks were damaged.

Background: 

  • It took two days for Russian firefighters to put out a fire at an oil depot in the village of Leningradskaya on Sunday after a drone attack on Kuban.
  • The Russians also reported a drone attack in the village of Pavlovskaya, where a fuel storage tank burst into flames.
  • A major explosion occurred at a field ammunition storage point near the Russian village of Sergeyevka, Voronezh Oblast, on the night of 6-7 July, caused by drones operated by the SSU.

Subjects: RussiaState Security Service of Ukrainedrones
