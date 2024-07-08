All Sections
Details of Ukraine-Poland security agreement released: includes plan to develop mechanism for intercepting Russian missiles

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 8 July 2024, 15:32
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

The Ukraine-Poland security agreement includes a provision to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones launched in the direction of Poland within Ukrainian airspace.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Warsaw on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After signing the security cooperation agreement, Zelenskyy thanked Poland for the "special arrangements" reflected in the document.

"The security agreement includes provisions for developing a mechanism to intercept Russian missiles and drones launched towards Poland within Ukraine's airspace," the president said.

"Here, I am confident that our teams, the teams of the defence ministries, will collaborate closely with our military to swiftly implement this aspect of our agreement," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for his part, stressed that no one has the right to resolve the issue of a peaceful settlement with Russia without Ukraine or to negotiate European policy without the EU's approval.
  • On Monday morning, President Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw before heading to the NATO anniversary summit in Washington.

