Details of Ukraine-Poland security agreement released: includes plan to develop mechanism for intercepting Russian missiles

The Ukraine-Poland security agreement includes a provision to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones launched in the direction of Poland within Ukrainian airspace.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Warsaw on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After signing the security cooperation agreement, Zelenskyy thanked Poland for the "special arrangements" reflected in the document.

"The security agreement includes provisions for developing a mechanism to intercept Russian missiles and drones launched towards Poland within Ukraine's airspace," the president said.

"Here, I am confident that our teams, the teams of the defence ministries, will collaborate closely with our military to swiftly implement this aspect of our agreement," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for his part, stressed that no one has the right to resolve the issue of a peaceful settlement with Russia without Ukraine or to negotiate European policy without the EU's approval.

On Monday morning, President Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw before heading to the NATO anniversary summit in Washington.

