Details of Ukraine-Poland security agreement released: includes plan to develop mechanism for intercepting Russian missiles
The Ukraine-Poland security agreement includes a provision to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones launched in the direction of Poland within Ukrainian airspace.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Warsaw on Monday, as reported by European Pravda
Details: After signing the security cooperation agreement, Zelenskyy thanked Poland for the "special arrangements" reflected in the document.
"The security agreement includes provisions for developing a mechanism to intercept Russian missiles and drones launched towards Poland within Ukraine's airspace," the president said.
"Here, I am confident that our teams, the teams of the defence ministries, will collaborate closely with our military to swiftly implement this aspect of our agreement," Zelenskyy added.
Background:
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for his part, stressed that no one has the right to resolve the issue of a peaceful settlement with Russia without Ukraine or to negotiate European policy without the EU's approval.
- On Monday morning, President Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw before heading to the NATO anniversary summit in Washington.
Support UP or become our patron!