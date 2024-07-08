All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine and Poland sign security agreement

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoMonday, 8 July 2024, 14:47
Ukraine and Poland sign security agreement
Zelenskyy and Tusk. Photo: President’s Office

On 8 July, Ukraine and Poland signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The signing took place during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Warsaw on Monday. The agreement was signed on behalf of Poland by the Polish president, Donald Tusk.

Advertisement:

Details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

Following his meeting with Tusk and a joint press conference, the Ukrainian president is set to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Recent polls reveal that 65% of Ukrainians believe security agreements with allies are beneficial, but their expectations of them are low.

Advertisement:

President Zelenskyy landed in Warsaw on Monday morning, ahead of the NATO anniversary summit in Washington.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandUkrainewarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Poland
Details of Ukraine-Poland security agreement released: includes plan to develop mechanism for intercepting Russian missiles
Zelenskyy meets Polish PM in Warsaw, plans to sign security agreement – photo
Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: