Ukraine and Poland sign security agreement
On 8 July, Ukraine and Poland signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement.
Source: European Pravda
Details: The signing took place during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Warsaw on Monday. The agreement was signed on behalf of Poland by the Polish president, Donald Tusk.
Details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.
Following his meeting with Tusk and a joint press conference, the Ukrainian president is set to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.
Recent polls reveal that 65% of Ukrainians believe security agreements with allies are beneficial, but their expectations of them are low.
President Zelenskyy landed in Warsaw on Monday morning, ahead of the NATO anniversary summit in Washington.
