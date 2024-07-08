Okhmatdyt hospital shows photos and videos of first minutes after Russian strike

Okhmatdyt hospital after the attack. Photo: Okhmatdyt on social media

The Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which was struck with a Russian missile on 8 July, has posted photos and videos taken right after the attack.

Source: Okhmatdyt on social media

Details: The photos and videos show terrifying footage of a badly damaged building, as well as injured and scared civilians.

Advertisement:

Відео перших хвилин після російського удару по дитячий лікарні "Охматдит" pic.twitter.com/TFlAGxWm7Z — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 8, 2024

Advertisement:

Photo: Okhmatdyt

Більше відео наслідків удару РФ по дитячий лікарні "Охматдит" pic.twitter.com/gZmKlGcyVQ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 8, 2024

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda, Bohdan Kutiepov

A complete selection of photos and videos can be accessed through this link.

Background:

On 8 July two adults, including 30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk, were killed in the Russian attack on the specialised children’s hospital Okhmatdyt.

In total 22 civilians were killed and 82 more were injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!