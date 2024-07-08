All Sections
Okhmatdyt hospital shows photos and videos of first minutes after Russian strike

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 8 July 2024, 19:34
Okhmatdyt hospital shows photos and videos of first minutes after Russian strike
Okhmatdyt hospital after the attack. Photo: Okhmatdyt on social media

The Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which was struck with a Russian missile on 8 July, has posted photos and videos taken right after the attack.

Source: Okhmatdyt on social media

Details: The photos and videos show terrifying footage of a badly damaged building, as well as injured and scared civilians.

Photo: Okhmatdyt

 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda, Bohdan Kutiepov

A complete selection of photos and videos can be accessed through this link.

Background:

  • On 8 July two adults, including 30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk, were killed in the Russian attack on the specialised children’s hospital Okhmatdyt.
  • In total 22 civilians were killed and 82 more were injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv.

Subjects: Kyivmissile strikecasualtieswar
