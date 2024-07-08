Okhmatdyt hospital shows photos and videos of first minutes after Russian strike
Monday, 8 July 2024, 19:34
The Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which was struck with a Russian missile on 8 July, has posted photos and videos taken right after the attack.
Source: Okhmatdyt on social media
Details: The photos and videos show terrifying footage of a badly damaged building, as well as injured and scared civilians.
Відео перших хвилин після російського удару по дитячий лікарні "Охматдит" pic.twitter.com/TFlAGxWm7Z— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 8, 2024
Більше відео наслідків удару РФ по дитячий лікарні "Охматдит" pic.twitter.com/gZmKlGcyVQ— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 8, 2024
A complete selection of photos and videos can be accessed through this link.
Background:
- On 8 July two adults, including 30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk, were killed in the Russian attack on the specialised children’s hospital Okhmatdyt.
- In total 22 civilians were killed and 82 more were injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv.
