All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 1,000 emergency workers on site after Russian strike on Kyiv: one blaze contained, others extinguished – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 July 2024, 18:38
Over 1,000 emergency workers on site after Russian strike on Kyiv: one blaze contained, others extinguished – photos
All photos: Kyiv City State Administration

Emergency services and public utilities continue to work at the sites of the Russian missile strikes launched on the city of Kyiv on 8 July.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Quote: "Over a thousand emergency workers and employees of public utilities services are working at the sites of the strikes."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Kyiv City State Administration
 
Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

Details: Special equipment is being used to remove the debris. Experts have been brought in to search for people, deal with the consequences of the attacks, and clear away the rubble. A fire has been contained at the site of one of the strikes, and all other blazes have been extinguished. In total, over 1,000 emergency workers and more than 100 appliances are at the scene.

Background: The Russians launched large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 July and the morning of 8 July. Several cities were struck. As of the evening of 8 July, 22 people are known to have been killed and 70 people injured in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!        

Subjects: Kyivmissile strikeState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Kyiv
Number of people killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to 22
Russia's 8 July attack on Ukraine cost it US$200-250 million
Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: