Over 1,000 emergency workers on site after Russian strike on Kyiv: one blaze contained, others extinguished – photos

Emergency services and public utilities continue to work at the sites of the Russian missile strikes launched on the city of Kyiv on 8 July.

Quote: "Over a thousand emergency workers and employees of public utilities services are working at the sites of the strikes."

Details: Special equipment is being used to remove the debris. Experts have been brought in to search for people, deal with the consequences of the attacks, and clear away the rubble. A fire has been contained at the site of one of the strikes, and all other blazes have been extinguished. In total, over 1,000 emergency workers and more than 100 appliances are at the scene.

Background: The Russians launched large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 July and the morning of 8 July. Several cities were struck. As of the evening of 8 July, 22 people are known to have been killed and 70 people injured in Kyiv.

