Number of people killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to 23

The aftermath of one of the Russian strikes on Kyiv on 8 July. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov

A Russian missile strike in Kyiv has claimed 23 lives and left more than 63 people wounded.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "20 people were killed and 61 others injured in Kyiv. In particular, two people were killed and 10 others were injured on the territory of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. Four people were rescued, including 3 children."

Details: In total, 31 people were killed and 125 others were injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack.

Updated: Later, rescue workers reported that "a total of 22 people have been killed in Kyiv and 72 have been injured".

Update at 19:20: Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that as of this evening, 22 people have been killed (including 2 children) and 82 people injured.

In particular, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, 2 adults (one of them a doctor) were killed in the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital, and 10 others were injured. The clearing of the rubble and search for people is ongoing. At an industrial facility, one person was killed and three were injured, and work is underway to clear the rubble.

The Domino business centre was damaged in the Solomianskyi district, seven people were killed and nine were injured, and work is underway to clear the rubble and search for people.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a 5-storey residential building was partially destroyed, 2 10-square-metre fires started, and the roof was damaged. A preschool educational institution was damaged nearby.

In the Dniprovskyi district, eight people were killed and four were injured in a medical centre, and efforts are underway to clear the rubble and search for people.

In the Darnytskyi district, a house was damaged, a person was injured, and a fire broke out, killing 3 people (including 2 children), and injuring 18; 7 people have been rescued.

Updated at 20:10: The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported that as of 19:00 23 people have been reported as killed in Kyiv, 2 of them children, who were saved from under the debris of a residential building, and 63 people have been reportedly injured.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Debris fell in Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a missile strike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as a result of Russia's missile strike on Ukraine on 8 July, 27 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Earlier in the day, the mayor of Kyiv wrote that the number of casualties in different districts of the capital had increased to 66 people, 44 of whom were taken to city hospitals. Others were treated on the spot. He said that two adults were killed in a Russian missile attack on the morning of 8 July on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, and 16 people were injured, including seven children.

