Russia's 8 July attack on Ukraine cost it US$200-250 million
The exact breakdown of the types of missile Russia deployed during its attack on Ukraine on 8 July remains unknown, but media estimates place the cost of the downed missiles at between US$160 million and US$200 million.
Source: a report by Forbes
Details: The report states, referring to early reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, that Russia fired 38 missiles of various types on Ukraine on 8 July. While the exact missile types remain unknown, the attack is estimated to have cost between US$200 million and US$250 million.
The missiles used in the attack included one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one 3M22 Zircon cruise missile, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, and three Kh-59/Kh-69 aviation missiles.
Ukrainian air defence units reportedly destroyed 30 missiles: one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, three Iskander-Ms, 11 Kh-101s, 12 Kalibrs, and three Kh-59/Kh-69s.
The cost of the downed missiles is estimated to be between US$160 million and US$200 million.
Background:
- The 8 July Russian missile strike targeted the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, causing casualties.
- Three transformer substations belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, were destroyed or damaged in the attack.
- PrivatBank and its corporate charity foundation Helping is Easy! have joined the major businesses that have decided to help quickly rebuild the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.
- Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) will provide shelter in the lounge areas of a nearby railway station and, if necessary, take all of the families who were staying at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital wherever they need to go.
Support UP or become our patron!