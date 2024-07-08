Russia's 8 July attack on Ukraine cost it US$200-250 million

The aftermath of one of the Russian strikes on Kyiv on 8 July. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The exact breakdown of the types of missile Russia deployed during its attack on Ukraine on 8 July remains unknown, but media estimates place the cost of the downed missiles at between US$160 million and US$200 million.

Source: a report by Forbes

Details: The report states, referring to early reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, that Russia fired 38 missiles of various types on Ukraine on 8 July. While the exact missile types remain unknown, the attack is estimated to have cost between US$200 million and US$250 million.

The missiles used in the attack included one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one 3M22 Zircon cruise missile, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, and three Kh-59/Kh-69 aviation missiles.

Ukrainian air defence units reportedly destroyed 30 missiles: one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, three Iskander-Ms, 11 Kh-101s, 12 Kalibrs, and three Kh-59/Kh-69s.

Background:

The 8 July Russian missile strike targeted the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, causing casualties.

Three transformer substations belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, were destroyed or damaged in the attack.

PrivatBank and its corporate charity foundation Helping is Easy! have joined the major businesses that have decided to help quickly rebuild the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) will provide shelter in the lounge areas of a nearby railway station and, if necessary, take all of the families who were staying at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital wherever they need to go.

