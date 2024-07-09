All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian soldiers started to be buried in mass graves

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 July 2024, 00:13
Russian soldiers started to be buried in mass graves
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian soldiers killed in the invasion of Ukraine, whose identities have not been established, have been buried in mass graves. 

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Anna Soroka, the Moscow-appointed so-called human rights commissioner (ombudsman) for the occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, stated that the bodies of at least 20 unidentified soldiers had been buried in the "Luhansk People’s Republic" in this way ["LPR" is a self-proclaimed and non-recognised quasi-state formation in Luhansk Oblast – ed.]. 

Advertisement:

Soroka said that the mass grave had been dug near the memorial complex The Unhealed Wound of Donbas.

At the end of 2021, shortly before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia developed a national standard that defines the requirements for mass burials of people and animals in wartime and in case of emergencies. The document came into force in February 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
war
Search and rescue operation at Kyiv children's hospital continues through the night – photos
Two killed and over 50 injured in attack on children's hospital - Kyiv City Administration
Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: