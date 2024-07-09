Russian soldiers started to be buried in mass graves

Russian soldiers killed in the invasion of Ukraine, whose identities have not been established, have been buried in mass graves.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Anna Soroka, the Moscow-appointed so-called human rights commissioner (ombudsman) for the occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, stated that the bodies of at least 20 unidentified soldiers had been buried in the "Luhansk People’s Republic" in this way ["LPR" is a self-proclaimed and non-recognised quasi-state formation in Luhansk Oblast – ed.].

Soroka said that the mass grave had been dug near the memorial complex The Unhealed Wound of Donbas.

At the end of 2021, shortly before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia developed a national standard that defines the requirements for mass burials of people and animals in wartime and in case of emergencies. The document came into force in February 2022.

