Two killed and over 50 injured in attack on children's hospital - Kyiv City Administration

As of the evening of 8 July, two people are known to have been killed and over 50 injured in Russia’s attack on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The Administration reported that the dead are a doctor and a family member of a patient at the hospital.

Seven children were injured, four of whom have been taken to another hospital. Information is still being established, as the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Quote: "There were more than 600 patients and at least that number of hospital staff in the Okhmatdyt hospital at the time of the missile attack. The evacuation of patients continues.

The toxicology building, containing the chronic and acute intoxication unit (where children undergo dialysis) of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, has been completely destroyed. Almost all the windows in the old surgery building were shattered, with two surgical and two somatic departments, an intensive care unit and an operating unit sustaining significant damage. In the new, recently built building, 13 units have been damaged, including eight surgical units, five oncology units, two intensive care units, an operating unit, and the radiology and radiotherapy departments. Part of the country's only oncohaematology lab was also damaged."

Background:

The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. One of the buildings was destroyed and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Kyiv authorities reported that two adults had been killed and 16 injured, including 7 children, as of 14:30.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has defined Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv as a war crime and initiated criminal proceedings into the matter. Early reports from SSU investigators indicate the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to attack the medical facility.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday 8 July, leaving two dead.

