Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 July 2024, 23:06
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Thirty-seven people have been killed and 170 have been injured in the Russian attack on Ukraine on 8 July.

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The aftermath of the large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine:

Thirty-three people were killed: 22 in the city of Kyiv; 11 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In total, 140 people were injured: 74 in the city of Kyiv; 2 in Kyiv Oblast; 64 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: Emergency workers have reportedly rescued 19 civilians: 11 in the city of Kyiv and 8 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Updated at 23:04: President Zelenskyy said that at least 37 people were killed, including 3 children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children.

Subjects: missile strikewarcasualties
