Search and rescue operation at Kyiv children's hospital continues through the night – photos

Search and rescue operations at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital are ongoing as of 21:30 and will continue through the night.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko said the National Police would provide 24-hour security for the devastated hospital. The agency's press service told Ukrainska Pravda that they would continue to work during the night.

This evening, the interior minister invited Ukraine’s partners, diplomats, and representatives of other countries to come and see the aftermath of the Russian strike. The hospital was visited by representatives of the EU, UN, UNICEF, NATO, Greece, Indonesia, Türkiye, Armenia, Slovakia, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Sweden, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Montenegro, Norway, North Macedonia, Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, the Republic of Sudan, Moldova, Spain, Japan, Czechia, Finland, Italy and France.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Klymenko noted that in total, more than 100 seriously ill children had been urgently moved to other locations on Monday.

Update: Ukrainska Pravda’s correspondent photographed the ongoing rescue operations on the night of 9 July.

Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska pravda

Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska pravda

Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska pravda

Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska pravda

Background:

The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. One of the buildings was destroyed and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Kyiv authorities reported that two adults had been killed and 16 injured, including 7 children, as of 14:30.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has defined Russia's attack on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv as a war crime and initiated criminal proceedings into the matter. Early reports from SSU investigators indicate the Russians used a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile to attack the medical facility.

Ukraine's Ministry of Health has launched a fundraising campaign for the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on Monday 8 July, leaving two dead.

You can donate to the Okhmatdyt fundraising campaign by following this link.

