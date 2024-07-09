US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

The United States will provide Poland with a US$2 billion loan for the purchase of weapons: F-35 fighter jets, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Abrams tanks.

Source: a statement by Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State

Quote: "Poland is a stalwart US Ally, and this deal will further strengthen NATO’s Eastern Flank. Poland is undertaking a major military modernization program, including purchases of US defence equipment such as F-35 aircraft, Patriot missile systems, and Abrams main battle tanks.

Foreign Military Financing direct loans are a security cooperation tool reserved for some of our most important security cooperation partners. Loan proceeds will further advance Poland’s military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defence and deterrence of NATO’s Eastern Flank."

Details: Miller also said that Poland is a leader in NATO and currently spends 4% of GDP on defence, which is the highest number in the Alliance.

He stressed that thousands of US and NATO troops are stationed in Poland, including the headquarters of the US V Corps in Poznan.

Miller noted that the US government is providing up to US$60 million in Foreign Military Financing to subsidise the interest rate on this loan. This will help accelerate Poland's defence modernisation by supporting urgent purchases of defence goods and services from the US.

