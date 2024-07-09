All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 July 2024, 05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
F-35. Photo: MEDIA.DEFENSE.GOV

The United States will provide Poland with a US$2 billion loan for the purchase of weapons: F-35 fighter jets, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Abrams tanks.

Source: a statement by Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State  

Quote: "Poland is a stalwart US Ally, and this deal will further strengthen NATO’s Eastern Flank. Poland is undertaking a major military modernization program, including purchases of US defence equipment such as F-35 aircraft, Patriot missile systems, and Abrams main battle tanks. 

Advertisement:

Foreign Military Financing direct loans are a security cooperation tool reserved for some of our most important security cooperation partners. Loan proceeds will further advance Poland’s military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defence and deterrence of NATO’s Eastern Flank." 

Details: Miller also said that Poland is a leader in NATO and currently spends 4% of GDP on defence, which is the highest number in the Alliance. 

He stressed that thousands of US and NATO troops are stationed in Poland, including the headquarters of the US V Corps in Poznan.

Advertisement:

Miller noted that the US government is providing up to US$60 million in Foreign Military Financing to subsidise the interest rate on this loan. This will help accelerate Poland's defence modernisation by supporting urgent purchases of defence goods and services from the US. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAPolandNATO
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
USA
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
White House believes Russian strike on Okhmatdyt hospital must be investigated as Russian war crime
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: