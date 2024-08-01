All Sections
Pieces of downed Russian drones wound two people in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 August 2024, 09:12
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Kyiv Oblast with Shahed attack drones on the night of 31 July-1 August, and the fragments of the downed drones injured two people and damaged a private house.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Kravchenko: "For the second night in a row, the enemy has been attacking our oblast with attack drones. Air defence forces were responding to the attack in the oblast. All enemy targets were shot down. There were no strikes to residential or critical infrastructure.

Unfortunately, two people were injured by the falling fragments of the downed drones."

Details: Kravchenko said that the victims, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care.

As of 08:00, it is known that two private houses in one of the settlements of the oblast were damaged – their roofs were smashed, facades were scraped and windows and doors were smashed.

Emergency service teams are working at the scenes where the drone fragments fell. 

Background: On the night of 30-31 July, a Russian large-scale drone attack on Kyiv Oblast damaged 13 private houses in four districts, and a fire broke out in one of the houses as a result of the fall of drone pieces.

