Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a reshuffle in the Ukrainian government can be expected soon.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 1 August 2024

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss the recovery [of Ukraine] following my visits to Kharkiv, Poltava Oblast, the Volyn region and Rivne and the meetings I held there. We discussed [the progress of] construction projects, key recovery priorities, and who can ensure that all of the objectives set by the government can be met.

We are working on a reshuffle among key leadership positions and additional measures that will ensure that more Ukrainian children will be able to attend schools in person instead of online, to give them back a normal school life as much as it’s possible to do so now, during the war."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that several foreign leaders are expected to visit Ukraine in August.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Second, our relations with our partners. We are working on agreements that will be signed this August. This includes security agreements; for example, tomorrow we will launch negotiations [concerning a security agreement] with another European country. We are also planning the visits of [foreign] leaders to Ukraine and working out the content of our negotiations regarding the long-term philosophy underpinning our agreements. It’s particularly important to ensure our country’s stability for years to come. This can serve to provide us with more opportunities right now, this year, in light of the existing threats and challenges. Of course our main task is to ensure the success of the Ukrainian defence forces, [to balance] the state budget, and [to ensure] social stability in Ukraine."

Background:

In early July, sources close to Zelenskyy told Ukrainska Pravda (UP) that he was "tired" of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and was likely planning to fire him.

On 10 July, UP wrote that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko was the only candidate being seriously discussed as a potential replacement for Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

It was reported that Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President, perceives Svyrydenko as 100% loyal and part of the president's team.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, is reportedly being considered to replace Denys Maliuska as Ukraine’s Justice Minister. As a result, Stefanishyna will vacate her current position.

On 23 July, it became known that the Ukrainian parliament announced a "break" until August. UP reported that no further meetings of the Verkhovna Rada are planned as of now.

