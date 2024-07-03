Sources in Zelenskyy's team say he is "tired" of Ukraine's prime minister

Zelenskyy and Shmyhal. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda sources close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have revealed that he is "tired" of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and is likely to fire him.

Source: informed UP sources in Zelenskyy's team

Quote: "The president is tired of Shmyhal; it’s obvious from his attitude at meetings. He doesn't even listen to him much anymore. It's more of an emotional thing than a miscalculation...

Zelenskyy constantly wants creative solutions and suggestions, and although Shmyhal has grown in recent years, he can’t change completely."

Details: Another senior UP source said this was "the second attempt to dismiss Shmyhal in the last two months".

According to the sources, Shmyhal may be replaced by Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

Another possible candidate is Oleksii Chernyshov, former regional development minister and CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s biggest national oil and gas company. However, there are doubts about his candidacy, especially since the investigation by the Prosecutor General's Office into Chernyshov’s connection with Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). On one occasion, it appeared the NABU failed to conduct searches at Chernyshov’s office.

