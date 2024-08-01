Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will negotiate a security agreement with another European country, though he did not name the country.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 1 August 2024

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[O]ur relations with our partners. We are working on agreements that will be signed this August. This includes security agreements; for example, tomorrow we will launch negotiations [concerning a security agreement] with another European country."

Details: Zelenskyy did not say which country Ukraine will negotiate a new agreement with.

He also said that several foreign leaders are expected to visit Ukraine in August.

"It’s particularly important to ensure our country’s stability for years to come. This can serve to provide us with more opportunities right now, this year, in light of the existing threats and challenges," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine’s main goal is to ensure the success of the Ukrainian defence forces, [to balance] the state budget, and [to ensure] social stability in Ukraine.

Background:

On 18 July, Ukraine and Czechia signed a bilateral security agreement following the Group of Seven's Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Later the same day, Ukraine and Slovenia also signed a security agreement, the 25th such bilateral agreement for Ukraine.

During the NATO summit in July, Ukraine signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg and Romania. Also, on the sidelines of the summit, the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine, was signed.

