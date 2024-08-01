All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 1 August 2024, 21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo; Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will negotiate a security agreement with another European country, though he did not name the country.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 1 August 2024

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[O]ur relations with our partners. We are working on agreements that will be signed this August. This includes security agreements; for example, tomorrow we will launch negotiations [concerning a security agreement] with another European country."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy did not say which country Ukraine will negotiate a new agreement with.

He also said that several foreign leaders are expected to visit Ukraine in August.

"It’s particularly important to ensure our country’s stability for years to come. This can serve to provide us with more opportunities right now, this year, in light of the existing threats and challenges," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

He added that Ukraine’s main goal is to ensure the success of the Ukrainian defence forces, [to balance] the state budget, and [to ensure] social stability in Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 18 July, Ukraine and Czechia signed a bilateral security agreement following the Group of Seven's Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Later the same day, Ukraine and Slovenia also signed a security agreement, the 25th such bilateral agreement for Ukraine.
  • During the NATO summit in July, Ukraine signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg and Romania. Also, on the sidelines of the summit, the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine, was signed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority
China can force Russia to stop the war – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: