China can force Russia to stop the war – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if China takes a strong stance, it will be able to force Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's interview with French media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If China wants to, it can force Russia to stop this war. This is how we talk about the whole world. China is an integral part of this world and one of the influential powers. I would like them not to be in a mediating role. I would like them to put pressure on Russia to end the war. Just like the United States is putting pressure. Just like the EU is putting pressure."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy says the stronger the state is, the more pressure should be put on Russia, and then there will be a quick result.

In his opinion, mediation is not a strong position.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "That's why I would like China to have a strong position in this war so that they can stop the Russians. We don't need anything else. We don't need any additional support. Everything should be based on international law. I would like China to have such a principled position."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!