All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

China can force Russia to stop the war – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 August 2024, 12:05
China can force Russia to stop the war – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the Ukrainian President 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if China takes a strong stance, it will be able to force Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's interview with French media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If China wants to, it can force Russia to stop this war. This is how we talk about the whole world. China is an integral part of this world and one of the influential powers. I would like them not to be in a mediating role. I would like them to put pressure on Russia to end the war. Just like the United States is putting pressure. Just like the EU is putting pressure."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy says the stronger the state is, the more pressure should be put on Russia, and then there will be a quick result.

In his opinion, mediation is not a strong position.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "That's why I would like China to have a strong position in this war so that they can stop the Russians. We don't need anything else. We don't need any additional support. Everything should be based on international law. I would like China to have such a principled position."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyChinaRussiapeace
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority
Time reports on "uneasy" relations between Kamala Harris and Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy believes it is not best to recapture all territories with people and weapons
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: