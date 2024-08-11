Morning attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast: number of casualties rises to 8, over 70 buildings damaged

Aftermath of the attack on the city of Kramatorsk on 11 August. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The number of civilian casualties in the morning Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to eight, and three of them have been hospitalised.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight people have been injured – such is the final number of casualties of the morning attack on Kramatorsk.

Locals aged from 42 to 77 have been injured. One of the injured civilians was sent to the city of Dnipro to undergo treatment, two will be treated in Donetsk Oblast, the rest don’t require hospitalisation."

Details: Filashkin added that as a result of the Russian Smerch MLRS attack on the morning of 11 August 42 private houses, 19 residential buildings, 5 public utilities facilities, 7 private companies and an infrastructure facility had been damaged.

Background:

An employee of a critical infrastructure facility was killed in the Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 10 August.

The following day, Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility again.

Later the number of the reported civilian casualties in the morning Russian attack on the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast rose to five.

