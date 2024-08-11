Attack on Kostiantynivka: all bodies identified – three children killed
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 13:40
On the morning of 11 August, the process of identifying the people killed in a Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast was completed – three children are among the dead.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: According to the final data, 14 people were killed in the attack by the Russian armed forces, including three children: girls aged 9, 11 and 16.
44 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Background:
- On the afternoon of 9 August, Russia launched a missile strike on a shopping centre in the centre of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. The attack specifically impacted the Eko-Market supermarket and a post office branch.
- Recent reports indicate that at least 14 people were killed and 43 others were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka.
- As of the morning of 10 August, the bodies of two children have been identified.
