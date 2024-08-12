All Sections
Russians deploy assault groups in Vovchansk: attempt to improve logistics and communications

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 August 2024, 11:34
Vovchansk. Screenshot: DeepState Map

The Russians have deployed assault groups in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, attempting to provide logistical support for their personnel and improve their communication systems.

Source: Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTP)

Quote: "The occupiers continue to attack our positions on the Kharkiv front. 

The enemy has deployed assault groups from the 4th Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade, attempting to provide logistical support for their personnel and improve their communication systems in Vovchansk."

Details: The Russians are focusing on conducting aerial reconnaissance and carrying out engineering and fortification improvements to their positions in the area northwest of the settlement of Tykhe. 

Over the course of 11 August, there were five combat clashes in the area of responsibility of the OTP, during which the Russians launched 32 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out 365 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Since the beginning of this day, three combat clashes have been ongoing: two in the Vovchansk area and one northwest of Tykhe.

Russian losses (irrecoverable and sanitary) for the past day amounted to 93 personnel. Additionally, 46 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged: 11 artillery systems, 12 vehicles, 3 special equipment units, and 20 UAVs.

