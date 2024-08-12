Russians attack Kostiantynivka and Toretsk, killing and injuring people – photos
Monday, 12 August 2024, 19:48
The Russian army killed two people and injured one person in an attack on Donetsk Oblast on 12 August.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians killed a 35-year-old woman and injured a 40-year-old man in Kostiantynivka. In the town, one house was destroyed, and five private houses, an industrial building, a car and two power lines were damaged."
Details: Another man was killed by the Russians in Toretsk.
Background: On the afternoon of 12 August, the Russians shelled the city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast, with artillery, killing two people and injuring one more.
