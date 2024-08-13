Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast with North Korean-made missile, injuring four children – photo

Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv and nearby settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on Monday, 12 August, injuring four children.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: A large-scale missile attack took place on Bohodukhiv and nearby settlements from 18:20 to 18:35, as per updated information. At least five strikes were recorded.

The results of the examination of the recovered wreckage have led to a preliminary conclusion about the type of missile used: a North Korean-made KN-23 (or KN-24), also commonly known as a Hwasong-11.

The wreckage of a missile. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

At least 30 residential buildings were damaged.

Four children – two boys, one aged 4 months and the other aged 5, and two girls, one aged 2 years 9 months and the other aged 10 – were injured as a result of the missile attack. The children suffered an acute stress reaction. Three women also sought medical assistance.

