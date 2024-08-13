All Sections
Donald Trump tells Elon Musk how he warned Putin against invading Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 13 August 2024, 11:27
Donald Trump tells Elon Musk how he warned Putin against invading Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump, during an interview with billionaire Elon Musk, has heavily criticised US President Joe Biden and blamed him for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an interview broadcast on Twitter (X)

Details: The war in Ukraine was one of the many topics of the more than two-hour conversation between Trump and Musk, who repeatedly demonstrated agreement with his interviewee during the interview.

Trump repeated several times his assertion that Russian aggression would never have happened if he had been president, suggesting that Vladimir Putin was provoked to invade by President Joe Biden's words about opening the door for Ukraine to join NATO.

Trump remarked that Biden’s words were extremely bad, referring to them as foolish threats coming from what he described as a "stupid face".

Musk did not challenge Trump's statement but instead concurred, acknowledging that Trump had made "an excellent point".

The former president also recalled his alleged conversation with the Russian leader, in which he allegedly warned him against invading Ukraine.

He mentioned telling Vladimir Putin: "Don’t do it. You can’t do it, Vladimir," cautioning that it would lead to a bad day for him. Despite this, the former president noted that he got along well with Putin and hopes to maintain a good relationship with him in the future.

It is worth noting that Elon Musk said that his platform was subjected to a "massive" DDoS attack before the interview. He suggested that this happened due to significant opposition to people simply listening to what President Trump had to say.

The conversation, billed by Trump's team as "the biggest interview in history", was delayed by about half an hour. In the end, just over a million users joined the conversation.

During the interview, Trump and Musk also agreed on the need to curb illegal immigration, criticise the European Union, the unfair distribution of defence spending in NATO, and support for Israel.

Background:

SpaceX spends significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam Starlink, Elon Musk says
Elon Musk concerned about lack of war exit strategy, Ukrainian President's Office responds
Russians using Starlink: US Democrats launch investigation into Elon Musk's company
