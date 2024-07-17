All Sections
​​Trump on easing restrictions against Russia: We're forcing everyone away from us

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:09
​​Trump on easing restrictions against Russia: We're forcing everyone away from us
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images 

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he isnʼt a supporter of sanctions when asked whether he had considered easing sanctions against Russia as part of the ‘deal’ to end the war in Ukraine that he wants to adopt. 

Source: Donald Trump in an interview with Bloomberg; European Pravda

Quote: "So what we’re doing with sanctions is we’re forcing everyone away from us. So I don’t love sanctions. I found them very useful with Iran, but I didn’t even need sanctions with Iran so much."

During his presidency, Trump said he was not considering lifting sanctions against Russia. 

He also imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and in 2019, Trump signed a defence budget that included restrictions on companies providing ships for the pipeline building. 

Background: 

