US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he isnʼt a supporter of sanctions when asked whether he had considered easing sanctions against Russia as part of the ‘deal’ to end the war in Ukraine that he wants to adopt.

Quote: "So what we’re doing with sanctions is we’re forcing everyone away from us. So I don’t love sanctions. I found them very useful with Iran, but I didn’t even need sanctions with Iran so much."

During his presidency, Trump said he was not considering lifting sanctions against Russia.

He also imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and in 2019, Trump signed a defence budget that included restrictions on companies providing ships for the pipeline building.

Earlier, Trump said that if the US has a "smart president", countries such as Russia, China and North Korea (DPRK) will cease to be enemies of the United States.

Trump's headquarters said that the priority of his potential second term would be to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.

