Trump on easing restrictions against Russia: We're forcing everyone away from us
US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he isnʼt a supporter of sanctions when asked whether he had considered easing sanctions against Russia as part of the ‘deal’ to end the war in Ukraine that he wants to adopt.
Source: Donald Trump in an interview with Bloomberg; European Pravda
Quote: "So what we’re doing with sanctions is we’re forcing everyone away from us. So I don’t love sanctions. I found them very useful with Iran, but I didn’t even need sanctions with Iran so much."
During his presidency, Trump said he was not considering lifting sanctions against Russia.
He also imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and in 2019, Trump signed a defence budget that included restrictions on companies providing ships for the pipeline building.
Background:
- Earlier, Trump said that if the US has a "smart president", countries such as Russia, China and North Korea (DPRK) will cease to be enemies of the United States.
- Trump's headquarters said that the priority of his potential second term would be to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.
