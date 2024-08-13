Polish F-16s intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 14:13
Two Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft on a reconnaissance mission in international space over the Baltic Sea the day before.
Source: Statement by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports European Pravda
Details: The command noted that Polish F-16s intercepted and visually identified a Russian aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea on Monday, 12 August.
Quote: "Polish fighter jets intercepted an Il-20 aircraft conducting a reconnaissance mission in international airspace without violating Polish territorial waters."
The command added that airspace security is one of the priorities of the Polish Armed Forces.
Background:
- The German Air Force, along with their Swedish counterparts, were scrambled the day before due to Russian jets approaching Latvia's borders in early August.
- After that, the Swedish and German air forces were again scrambled to intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea.
