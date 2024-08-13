Polish F-16s intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

Photo: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Two Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft on a reconnaissance mission in international space over the Baltic Sea the day before.

Source: Statement by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports European Pravda

Details: The command noted that Polish F-16s intercepted and visually identified a Russian aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea on Monday, 12 August.

Quote: "Polish fighter jets intercepted an Il-20 aircraft conducting a reconnaissance mission in international airspace without violating Polish territorial waters."

The command added that airspace security is one of the priorities of the Polish Armed Forces.

Background:

The German Air Force, along with their Swedish counterparts, were scrambled the day before due to Russian jets approaching Latvia's borders in early August.

After that, the Swedish and German air forces were again scrambled to intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea.

