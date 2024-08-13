All Sections
Khartiia Brigade fighters repel Russian assault in Kharkiv Oblast, putting 40 Russian troops and five tanks out of action – video

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 13 August 2024, 21:20
Photo: screenshot from video by 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard

At 06:00 on 13 August, Russian forces attempted to conduct an assault on positions of the National Guard of Ukraine’s 13th Khartiia Brigade on the Pylyne-Lyptsi and Pylyne-Hlyboke axes in Kharkiv Oblast. The soldiers repelled the assault and put 40 Russian troops and five tanks out of action.

Source: 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy tank attack consisted of two columns of six tanks each, with massive FPV drone cover. Each tank carried an assault force of 8-10 infantrymen. The first convoy of six tanks advanced on the positions of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The occupiers failed to reach the front line of our defence. The brigade's soldiers inflicted heavy fire damage with all available means, and stopped and defeated the column."

Details: It is reported that as a result of the actions of Khartiia's soldiers, four tanks from the Russian column were destroyed and another tank was damaged. Ten Russian soldiers were killed and 30 were wounded.

Ukrainska Pravda journalists Roman Kravets and Roman Romaniuk announced a fundraiser on their UP-2 podcast to purchase a Vampire attack drone for the Khartiia Brigade.

Get involved and support the defenders here.

 The second column, consisting of six tanks, moved towards Hlyboke, where they were met by units of the 92nd Brigade.

