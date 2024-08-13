All Sections
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 13 August 2024, 23:24
Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas (on the right). Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast is forcing the Russian Ministry of Defence to move troops from Kaliningrad to the area of hostilities.

Source: Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 13 August

Quote: "We are now seeing them [the Russians  – ed.] redeploying their troops to Kursk. I’ve been saying to the Lithuanian people: look at how Ukrainians are fighting for you, and because of their struggle, Russia needs to withdraw its troops from Kaliningrad. We’re even calling it the ‘demilitarisation’ of Kaliningrad, and it’s happening thanks to the bravery of your military, thanks to your decisions."

Details: Kasčiūnas said he believes that allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons to hit Russian targets deeper in their territory would be a good sign from Western partners.

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that as of 13 August, Ukraine’s defence forces have gained control over 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

