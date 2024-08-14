Journalists from Ukrainska Pravda have documented what the Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast looks like on the second week of the Ukrainian defence forces’ raid into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: a Ukrainska Pravda journalist from Sumy Oblast

Details: Ukrainska Pravda managed to visit two areas on the border: the checkpoint toward the Russian town of Sudzha and the outskirts of the village of Pokrovka, where a few weeks ago the only functioning crossing between Ukraine and Russia was operational – Kolotilovka-Pokrovka (mainly used for bringing back Ukrainians from Russian-occupied territories and for PoW swaps).

The situation at these two areas of the border is very different. The situation is very calm at the crossing toward Sudzha, where Ukraine’s defence forces have pushed the front line at least 10 kilometres into Russia. Only occasional artillery fire is heard from the Ukrainian side.

Office buildings on the Ukrainian side have been significantly damaged at the checkpoint toward Sudzha. They were likely attacked at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The administrative buildings on the Russian side have been completely destroyed. According to Ukrainian military personnel involved in the operation, Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed the Russian crossing point at the beginning of the raid as there were Russian soldiers and equipment located there.

Dozens of pieces of equipment marked with the symbol of the defence forces' offensive, a triangle, can be seen on the road to the checkpoint toward Sudzha. Tanks, armoured personnel carriers, gun carriages, evacuation vehicles and pickup trucks. This indicates the continuation of the offensive operation.

The situation on the outskirts of the village of Pokrovka, which borders the village of Kolotilovka in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, is more difficult. Approaching Pokrovka with workers and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ukrainska Pravda saw a large dust cloud from explosions. During the evacuation of two locals, a drone with a payload hovered over the evacuation group and the Ukrainska Pravda journalist, but fortunately, it did not drop its munitions.

