Ukraine's first robot firefighter allowed to operate in army – Ministry of Defence

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 15 August 2024, 12:12
Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the first Ukrainian firefighting ground robot, which can operate within the range up to two kilometres from its operator in open areas, has been put into operation in the Armed Forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: The robot consists of a movable tracked platform and equipment with water or special foam. It can operate up to two kilometres from the operator in open areas and up to 400 metres in rough terrain. 

The operator uses a control panel to direct the robot to the fire's epicentre from a safe location. The water flow can be adjusted remotely. Additionally, thanks to an objective video camera installed on the platform, the operator receives images from the dangerous area where the fire is being contained.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the firefighter robot was initially developed for the needs of civilian emergency services, but then, the military became interested in the machine.

"Such a robot is needed, for example, in areas with unexploded munitions, when there's a need to approach burning equipment with a risk of ammunition detonation, and in other potentially dangerous cases involving a risk to the life and health of servicemen. At the request from the military, this robotic platform received reinforced running gear. The control range and battery life have also been increased," the statement said.

Thanks to its tracked platform, the robot can also cross difficult terrain, move over burning wreckage, operate at extreme temperatures and create a water wall with its water cannon (A water wall is a spray of water that acts as a barrier to shield personnel and equipment against radiant heat, harmful gases, and flames – ed.).

