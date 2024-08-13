Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves about 20 armoured vehicles for service

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved about 20 models of armoured combat vehicles with mine and ambush protection for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Defence

Details: The Ministry of Defence confirmed that since 2022, it has codified and approved approximately 20 models of MRAP vehicles (MRAP stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected).

Samples of armoured vehicles produced by defence companies in the US, the UK, Australia, Türkiye and other countries, as well as those manufactured by Ukrainian manufacturers, have been allowed to be used for military purposes.

As reported, MRAP is a class of military vehicles that boast of enhanced ballistic protection of the body.

The shape of the bottom of these vehicles is adapted to disperse the kinetic energy of a mine or explosion of an improvised explosive device. The vehicles also have special cushioned seats for the crew and troops inside.

These armoured vehicles have a capsule that protects the military during a mine explosion, and the engine and wheels of the vehicle act as explosion-absorbing elements - they absorb all the kinetic energy from the mine explosion, while preserving the integrity of the module.

Background:Ukrainian manufacturers will provide 70% of the value of arms supply contracts for the country's military in 2024.



