All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves about 20 armoured vehicles for service

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 13 August 2024, 21:23
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves about 20 armoured vehicles for service
Armoured combat vehicle. Photo: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved about 20 models of armoured combat vehicles with mine and ambush protection for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. 

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Defence

Details: The Ministry of Defence confirmed that since 2022, it has codified and approved approximately 20 models of MRAP vehicles (MRAP stands for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected).

Advertisement:

Samples of armoured vehicles produced by defence companies in the US, the UK, Australia, Türkiye and other countries, as well as those manufactured by Ukrainian manufacturers, have been allowed to be used for military purposes. 

As reported, MRAP is a class of military vehicles that boast of enhanced ballistic protection of the body.

The shape of the bottom of these vehicles is adapted to disperse the kinetic energy of a mine or explosion of an improvised explosive device. The vehicles also have special cushioned seats for the crew and troops inside.

Advertisement:

These armoured vehicles have a capsule that protects the military during a mine explosion, and the engine and wheels of the vehicle act as explosion-absorbing elements - they absorb all the kinetic energy from the mine explosion, while preserving the integrity of the module.

Background:Ukrainian manufacturers will provide 70% of the value of arms supply contracts for the country's military in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
weapons
Russia copies Ukrainian robotic turret and renames it
Ukraine and Germany discuss supply and repair of military equipment
First Lithuanian-made drones to be delivered to Ukraine in September
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: