Lithuanian defence minister makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday, 13 August.

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Lithuania for its comprehensive support, including supplying weapons, amid the Russian aggression.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail our country's priority defence needs and further assistance from Lithuania, primarily in the field of air defence, drones and other critical equipment," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the development of Ukraine's defence industry and support from Vilnius for Kyiv's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Lithuanian defence minister’s visit to Kyiv had not been previously announced.

Background:

Earlier, Lithuania announced that it would provide Ukraine with a new batch of military assistance in August, including short-range air defence systems, armoured vehicles and anti-drone equipment.

Additionally, it was reported that drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers have been successfully tested in battlefield conditions by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and will be delivered to Ukraine in September.

