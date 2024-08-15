Russian troops dropped two bombs, likely guided aerial bombs, on the civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district on the evening of 15 August. As a result, a man was killed and two more people were injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation says that on 15 August 2024 at about 17:30, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure in Krasnopillia hromada of the Sumy district, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A damaged vehicle. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A 40-year-old civilian man was killed and two more were injured as a result of the occupiers' attack."

A damaged vehicle. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The premises of a local enterprise and the vehicles of its employees were also damaged.

Smashed windows as a result of a Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

