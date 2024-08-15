Russians dropped aerial bombs in Sumy Oblast: one killed and one wounded – photos
Russian troops dropped two bombs, likely guided aerial bombs, on the civilian infrastructure in the Sumy district on the evening of 15 August. As a result, a man was killed and two more people were injured.
Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigation says that on 15 August 2024 at about 17:30, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure in Krasnopillia hromada of the Sumy district, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
A 40-year-old civilian man was killed and two more were injured as a result of the occupiers' attack."
Details: The premises of a local enterprise and the vehicles of its employees were also damaged.
