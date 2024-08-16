Ukraine to try to bring back women, badly injured and sick from Russian captivity in first place – intelligence chief

A public council will be established at the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in order to conduct further prisoner swaps with Russia, with special attention paid to women and people who are seriously ill and/or severely wounded.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, declared the principles by which negotiations on the release of prisoners of war would be conducted. He added that Ukraine primarily demanded the release of those who are seriously ill and severely wounded, as well as women. Preference will be given to those who have been in Russian captivity for the longest time.

Quote: "We will also make every effort to bring back civilian prisoners – in particular, those who have been in captivity since 2014. Special attention will be paid to the defenders of Mariupol and, in particular, those who defended the Azovstal Steel Plant. We will also not forget about the Crimean Tatars."

Background:

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said on 15 August that the negotiation group, which is preparing prisoner swaps on behalf of the Coordination Headquarters, would include representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

