All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine to try to bring back women, badly injured and sick from Russian captivity in first place – intelligence chief

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 August 2024, 00:31
Ukraine to try to bring back women, badly injured and sick from Russian captivity in first place – intelligence chief
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A public council will be established at the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in order to conduct further prisoner swaps with Russia, with special attention paid to women and people who are seriously ill and/or severely wounded.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, declared the principles by which negotiations on the release of prisoners of war would be conducted. He added  that Ukraine primarily demanded the release of those who are seriously ill and severely wounded, as well as women. Preference will be given to those who have been in Russian captivity for the longest time.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will also make every effort to bring back civilian prisoners – in particular, those who have been in captivity since 2014. Special attention will be paid to the defenders of Mariupol and, in particular, those who defended the Azovstal Steel Plant. We will also not forget about the Crimean Tatars." 

Background:

  • Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said on 15 August that the negotiation group, which is preparing prisoner swaps on behalf of the Coordination Headquarters, would include representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

Support UP or become our patron!

warprisonersexchange
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
war
Russians actively advance on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
US says Russia has moved thousands of troops from occupied territories to Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade shows how it breached defence line in Kursk Oblast and captured 50 prisoners – video
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: