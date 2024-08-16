All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade shows how it breached defence line in Kursk Oblast and captured 50 prisoners – video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 August 2024, 08:38
Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade shows how it breached defence line in Kursk Oblast and captured 50 prisoners – video
Screenshot from video

The 80th Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has shared footage from the early hours of the military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The troops breached the defence line, destroyed a border checkpoint and captured over 50 prisoners.

Source: 80th Air Assault Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Approaching the Sudzha border checkpoint, the 80th Brigade’s assault groups secured support from artillery and heavy armoured vehicles. 

Advertisement:

Faced with intense fire from Ukrainian artillery and seeing Ukrainian tanks on the checkpoint's territory, the Russians made the right decision – they raised a white flag and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers, heading with their wounded soldiers toward the Ukrainian border."


Details: The 80th Air Assault Brigade emphasised that they advise Russian soldiers to choose life over senseless death and to surrender.

Advertisement:

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background: 

  • Earlier, Ukraine's Air Assault Forces shared footage of the first hours of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The video showed mine clearance, the breaching of the border, the destruction of Russian defence lines, air and artillery operations and the capturing of prisoners of war.
  • On 15 August, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told Ukrainska Pravda that the day before, they captured 102 Russian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian authorities are evacuating people from the border areas of Kursk Oblast.
  • The Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine offered residents of Kursk Oblast assistance in evacuating to the territory of Ukraine.
  • On 14 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian forces had advanced from one to two kilometres in certain areas in Kursk oblast since the beginning of the day. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of establishing military commandants' offices in Russia's Kursk Oblast
  • On 13 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Zelenskyy that 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are under Ukrainian control. On 15 August, Syrskyi said the Armed Forces of Ukraine had advanced up to 1.5 kilometres on some axes in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day and were already in control of 82 settlements in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

    Kursk Oblastwar
    Advertisement:

    Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

    US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

    Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

    Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

    Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

    Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

    All News
    Kursk Oblast
    Ukraine's Air Assault Forces show footage of first hours of operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
    Kremlin creates so far ineffective agency to respond to events in Kursk Oblast – ISW
    Ukraine's defence forces take over Vnezapnoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState
    RECENT NEWS
    12:32
    Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
    12:21
    Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
    11:59
    Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
    11:59
    Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
    11:31
    Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
    11:27
    ​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
    11:00
    US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
    10:12
    Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
    09:59
    No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
    09:56
    Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
    All News
    Advertisement:
    Advertisement: