Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade shows how it breached defence line in Kursk Oblast and captured 50 prisoners – video
The 80th Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has shared footage from the early hours of the military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The troops breached the defence line, destroyed a border checkpoint and captured over 50 prisoners.
Source: 80th Air Assault Brigade on Facebook
Quote: "Approaching the Sudzha border checkpoint, the 80th Brigade’s assault groups secured support from artillery and heavy armoured vehicles.
Faced with intense fire from Ukrainian artillery and seeing Ukrainian tanks on the checkpoint's territory, the Russians made the right decision – they raised a white flag and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers, heading with their wounded soldiers toward the Ukrainian border."
Details: The 80th Air Assault Brigade emphasised that they advise Russian soldiers to choose life over senseless death and to surrender.
Background:
- Earlier, Ukraine's Air Assault Forces shared footage of the first hours of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The video showed mine clearance, the breaching of the border, the destruction of Russian defence lines, air and artillery operations and the capturing of prisoners of war.
- On 15 August, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told Ukrainska Pravda that the day before, they captured 102 Russian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Russian authorities are evacuating people from the border areas of Kursk Oblast.
- The Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine offered residents of Kursk Oblast assistance in evacuating to the territory of Ukraine.
- On 14 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian forces had advanced from one to two kilometres in certain areas in Kursk oblast since the beginning of the day.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of establishing military commandants' offices in Russia's Kursk Oblast
- On 13 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Zelenskyy that 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are under Ukrainian control. On 15 August, Syrskyi said the Armed Forces of Ukraine had advanced up to 1.5 kilometres on some axes in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day and were already in control of 82 settlements in Russia.
