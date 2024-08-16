Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade shows how it breached defence line in Kursk Oblast and captured 50 prisoners – video

The 80th Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has shared footage from the early hours of the military operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The troops breached the defence line, destroyed a border checkpoint and captured over 50 prisoners.

Source: 80th Air Assault Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Approaching the Sudzha border checkpoint, the 80th Brigade’s assault groups secured support from artillery and heavy armoured vehicles.

Advertisement:

Faced with intense fire from Ukrainian artillery and seeing Ukrainian tanks on the checkpoint's territory, the Russians made the right decision – they raised a white flag and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers, heading with their wounded soldiers toward the Ukrainian border."





Details: The 80th Air Assault Brigade emphasised that they advise Russian soldiers to choose life over senseless death and to surrender.

Advertisement:

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!