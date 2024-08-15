All Sections
Group negotiating prisoner swaps with Russia to be expanded, says head of Ukraine's Security Service

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 August 2024, 21:58
Vasyl Maliuk. Photo: SSU

The negotiating group which prepares prisoner exchanges on behalf of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is to include representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Human Rights Commissioner.

Source: SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk at a joint briefing by these institutions

Details: Maliuk said the negotiating group is expanding to include representatives of the SSU, DIU, the Interior Ministry, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Human Rights Commissioner.

He noted that the group will be organising swaps not only of military personnel, but also civilians, including those illegally detained by Russia since 2014.

The SSU chief recalled that the Security Service's Special Group Alpha has captured more than a hundred Russian servicemen during the fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, including officers and representatives of the Akhmat Special Forces unit. "We are already thinking about how to make the most of this in order to bring our defenders home," Maliuk said.

He also stressed that military counterintelligence and SSU investigators are currently working with the Russian prisoners to document war crimes.

Ukraine will then be able to negotiate their exchange with Russia.

