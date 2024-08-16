Russians actively advance on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 144 combat clashes have occurred on the front line over the past day, with the most intense activity observed on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces have also conducted active offensives on the Toretsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 August

Quote: "Updated information indicates that the enemy had launched 7 missile strikes, using 12 missiles and 74 airstrikes that involved the use of 101 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. [The enemy] also fired over 4,600 times, including 109 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery conducted three strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and struck two artillery systems and two fuel and lubricant storage storage points.

On the Kharkiv front, seven battles took place near the settlements of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 16 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 10 times near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

On the Siversk front, 10 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Pereizne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four battles occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar. The General Staff emphasised that the Russians did not succeed there.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Zalizne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York 20 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Novozhelanne, Skuchne and Ptyche.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces launched five attacks, including toward the settlements of Vodiane, Rivnopil and Kostiantynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces conducted two assaults on Ukrainian positions near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched 10 attacks but were defeated.

"On the Huliaipole front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the enemy is maintaining its military presence, conducting mortar and artillery attacks on settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff added.

Support UP or become our patron!