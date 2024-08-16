Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast overnight, Ukrainian air defence downs 5 drones

Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles and five UAVs at Ukraine on the night of 15-16 August, and Ukrainian air defence shot down all the drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force noted that the Russians had struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Shahed attack UAVs and two unidentified drones, launched from Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

All the drones were shot down in the skies over Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Background: On the night of 15-16 August, explosions were heard in Kyiv as air defence systems were responding to a drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!