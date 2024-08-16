Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast overnight, Ukrainian air defence downs 5 drones
Friday, 16 August 2024, 09:01
Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles and five UAVs at Ukraine on the night of 15-16 August, and Ukrainian air defence shot down all the drones.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force noted that the Russians had struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Shahed attack UAVs and two unidentified drones, launched from Kursk Oblast.
All the drones were shot down in the skies over Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.
Background: On the night of 15-16 August, explosions were heard in Kyiv as air defence systems were responding to a drone attack.
