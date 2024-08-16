Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence responds to Russian drone

Air defence mobile firing group. Photo: Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv on the night of 15-16 August, as Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian drone attack.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force noted that there was a Russian attack UAV flying towards the town of Brovary, which is right next to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 00:15 on 16 August. Klitschko said that air defence forces were responding to the attack.

Update: The all-clear was given at 00:52.

Support UP or become our patron!