Explosions rock Kyiv, air defence responds to Russian drone
Friday, 16 August 2024, 00:22
Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv on the night of 15-16 August, as Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian drone attack.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force noted that there was a Russian attack UAV flying towards the town of Brovary, which is right next to Kyiv.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 00:15 on 16 August. Klitschko said that air defence forces were responding to the attack.
Update: The all-clear was given at 00:52.
