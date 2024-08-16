All Sections
Freedom of Russia Legion appeals to Russian military amid battles in Kursk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 10:52
Freedom of Russia Legion. Stock photo

Volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine, are calling on the Russian soldiers to surrender with the possibility of joining the Ukrainian army.

Source: Legion Freedom of Russia

Quote: "Your political advisers, while sitting it out behind the front lines, strongly recommend that you should not surrender, but rather blow yourself up with your own grenade. But hundreds of Russian soldiers who ignore the criminal order, choosing to live rather than die for a new medal or another mansion for [Valery] Gerasimov [Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defence — ed.].

This decision is a healthy alternative to mindless death.

We call on all members of the Russian Armed Forces to voluntarily surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as your colleagues did. And for those who have a desire to continue fighting for a proper future for Russia, there is still an option to join the Legion."

Details: The volunteers said they were ready to talk to anyone who wished to turn their weapons against the Kremlin.

