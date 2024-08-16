All Sections
UK Intelligence says Russia deploying more forces in Kursk Oblast after initial disarray

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 16 August 2024, 15:34
Russia has deployed more troops in Kursk Oblast after initial "disarray and disorganisation" last week.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 16 August on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence states that Ukrainian troops have penetrated the Russian border region "to a depth ranging between 10-25 km over a frontage of approximately 40 km".

The report notes that Russian defence lines and border troops were "not prepared" for the attacks that took place last week.

Quote: "After initial disarray and disorganisation, Russian forces have deployed in greater force to the region, including likely from elsewhere along the contact line," UK Defence Intelligence said.

"They have also begun to construct additional defensive positions in an effort to prevent Ukrainian advances," the review said.

Background:

  • Earlier, the United States said that Russia appears to have deployed several thousand troops from occupied Ukrainian territories to Kursk Oblast in response to the advancing Ukrainian offensive.
  • Reuters noted that the United States currently sees Ukraine's unexpected advance into Russia's Kursk Oblast as a defensive move that allows Kyiv to use American equipment, but it has expressed concern about potential complications as Ukrainian troops move deeper into Russian territory.

