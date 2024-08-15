US hesitates over use of its weapons by Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast – media

The United States currently sees Ukraine's unexpected advance into Russia's Kursk Oblast as a defensive move that allows Kyiv to use American equipment, but it has expressed concern about potential complications as Ukrainian troops move deeper into Russian territory.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: The US officials said Kyiv's main objectives remain unclear.

Advertisement:

"It complicates the policy the more they progress into Russia without defined terms," said a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said that if Ukraine starts seizing villages and other non-military targets using American weapons and equipment, it could raise questions about whether it is within the limits imposed by Washington.

Another official said that Washington's arms policy is not designed for Ukraine to launch an incursion into Russian territory, although Kyiv technically complies with these restrictions. Therefore, the official said, the Joe Biden administration has not taken a strong public position in support or condemnation of the operation.

Advertisement:

It was unclear what US-made weapons or equipment were used in the incursion.

The administration is working to determine what Ukraine's objectives are in its offensive, which US officials said caught Washington by surprise.

One official said that intelligence indicates at least some movement of Russian troops from Kharkiv Oblast towards Kursk Oblast.

"We'll have a clearer picture in the weeks ahead," the official said.

Background:

US President Joe Biden commented on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast for the first time, stating that this attack presents Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a "real dilemma".

After speaking with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Ukraine's offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU fully supports the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

