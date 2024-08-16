All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force posts combat footage from Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 August 2024, 21:56
Ukraine's Air Force posts combat footage from Kursk Oblast – video
Stock photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force has uploaded footage of soldiers targeting Russian supply routes in Kursk Oblast, including the destruction of a bridge.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraines Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Force's aviation actively participates in the hostilities on the Kursk front. Ukrainian pilots used high-precision strikes to target enemy strongholds, clusters of equipment, logistics centres, and hostile supply routes.

I commend the pilots and everyone involved in the aircraft combat!"

Background: A number of Russian Telegram channels, citing Russian military bloggers, claimed that Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Seym River near the village of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Kursk Oblast
