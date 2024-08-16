All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian media say bridge over Seym River collapsed in Kursk Oblast – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 16 August 2024, 19:05
Russian media say bridge over Seym River collapsed in Kursk Oblast – photo
The bridge over the Seym River has collapsed. Photo: Astra

A number of Russian Telegram channels, citing Russian military bloggers, have claimed that Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Seym River near the village of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian media outlet Astra

Details: Astra also claims that the bridge in the village of Zvannoye, Glushkovo district, is being struck.

Advertisement:

Three bridges span the Seym River between Glushkovo and the Ukrainian border in this area. They are located in the settlements of Zvannoye, Glushkovo, and Karyzh.

 
The three bridges.
Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on this information.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian forces push into Russia's Belgorod Oblast alongside advance in Kursk, but fierce fighting ensued there – WP
UK Intelligence says Russia deploys more forces in Kursk Oblast after initial disarray
Ukrainian Ombudsman explains in more detail idea to evacuate civilians of Russia's Kursk Oblast to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: