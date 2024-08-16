Russian media say bridge over Seym River collapsed in Kursk Oblast – photo

The bridge over the Seym River has collapsed. Photo: Astra

A number of Russian Telegram channels, citing Russian military bloggers, have claimed that Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Seym River near the village of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian media outlet Astra

Details: Astra also claims that the bridge in the village of Zvannoye, Glushkovo district, is being struck.

Three bridges span the Seym River between Glushkovo and the Ukrainian border in this area. They are located in the settlements of Zvannoye, Glushkovo, and Karyzh.

The three bridges. Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on this information.

