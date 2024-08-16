All Sections
Russians drop explosives on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a local

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 August 2024, 22:25
Russians drop explosives on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a local
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 16 August, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a local man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army attacked a civilian in Beryslav.

The 58-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped from a drone. He was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to his torso, arms and legs. In addition, the victim was diagnosed with blast injuries and a head injury, as well as concussion."

Kherson Oblast
