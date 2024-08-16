Russians drop explosives on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a local

On 16 August, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a local man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army attacked a civilian in Beryslav.

Advertisement:

The 58-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped from a drone. He was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to his torso, arms and legs. In addition, the victim was diagnosed with blast injuries and a head injury, as well as concussion."

Support UP or become our patron!