Woman killed in Russian attack in Kherson Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 August 2024, 18:29
A civilian woman has been killed in the village of Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The investigation reports that on 15 August 2024 at about 16:30 Russian forces struck the village of Tokarivka, likely from artillery.

A woman received fatal injuries on the porch of a private house.   

Quote: "Under the procedural guidance of Oleshky District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation on the fact of breaking the laws and customs of war combined with a premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated."

